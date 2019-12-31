Carolyn (Daugherty) Barton, 76, Holden, MO passed away Monday, December 30, 2019.
Visitation was held from 6:00pm-8:00pm, Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Campbell-Cast Funeral Home, Holden, MO. Graveside Funeral Services were held at 10:00am, Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Shiloh Cemetery east of Chilhowee, MO.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Campbell-Cast Funeral Home, Holden, MO.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.