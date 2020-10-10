Carol E. Carlson, 79, of Warrensburg, MO, formerly of Milan, IL, passed away October 7, 2020, at the Warrensburg Manor nursing home from complications of COVID-19.
Cremation will take place at Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren funeral home in Warrensburg, MO.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, a burial service will be held at Chapel Grove Cemetery Milan, IL, at a later date. A memorial in her honor may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
She was born on June 29, 1941, in Moline, IL, the daughter of Edwin and Mabel (Grau) Armstrong. She married Richard “Dick” Carlson on July 3, 1959, in the Reynolds Methodist Church, Reynolds, IL.
She was employed by Jaydon for many years and then eventually retired from the Quad Cities Convention and Visitor’s bureau in 2004.
Carol treasured spending time with her grandchildren, sewing and crafts, spending summers boating and water skiing at the Mississippi river cabin and taking long walks with her friends. She loved wintering in Ft. Myers, FL, with her Holiday Condo friends where she enjoyed doing water aerobics, line dancing, lounging on the beach, and going to McDonald’s for her favorite chicken wrap and hot fudge sundae.
Survivors include children (and spouses) Randy (Paula) Carlson, Appleton, WI., Rhonda (Bryan) Addis, Knob Noster, MO, Rick (Sandy) Carlson, Purcelville, VA; seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; siblings Virginia Hickok, New Windsor, IL, and William “Bill” Armstrong, Reynolds, IL.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and three brothers.
