Candi Lea Culberson, age 61, passed away September 22, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born November 16, 1958, to the late Donald & June Culberson. She was preceded in death by a sister, Lori Culberson Martinez.
Growing up the daughter of an Air Force Master Sergeant, she lived all over the United States including the Philippines, spending most of her childhood in Arizona and California, where she graduated from Mojave High School in 1976.
Candi was a jack of all trades, working in many career fields throughout her life. She was an Emergency Medical Technician for Wilson Ambulance in Lancaster, CA, a deputy coroner in Los Angeles County, an electrician, a slot technician at the Isle of Capri Casino, a big rig truck driver for Schneider trucking, a Certified Nursing Assistant at Missouri Veterans Home, and a maintenance worker at Tyson Foods. Her family was very proud of her for her perseverance and dedication to furthering her education and career experiences.
An avid car buff, she loved her cars and could fix them herself. She enjoyed flying her remote-control helicopter and taking care of her many cats, who were her “babies.”
Her most important and treasured job in life was raising her only son, Jared Culberson, now age 41. He was her best friend and she considered him her greatest accomplishment in life.
Candi had the most infectious laugh and the best smile ever – her eyes literally sparkled when she smiled. She was the kindest, most generous, loving person you could ever meet. She will be greatly missed.
Candi is survived by her son, Jared Culberson of Kansas City, MO; two sisters, Sherri Hamilton (Brian) of Knob Noster, MO, and Dona Ridley (Hilton) of Lancaster, PA; nieces Kelli, Jordin, Samantha, Jessica, and Gradi Lea; nephews Shane, Kevin, Hilton and Braedon; and many beloved cousins and dear friends.
All family and friends are invited to the Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home in Warrensburg, MO on Friday, September 25th for a memorial service at 1:00 PM followed by a funeral service at 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice of Warrensburg.
