Calvin W. Beeghly, age 77, of Chilhowee, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2020 at his home.
He was born June 24, 1943 in Glendale, California, the son of Ellis and Edith (Robinson) Beeghly.
Calvin is survived by his step children, Pam (Darin) Eckert of Pearl Blossom, CA, Patrick Utter of Las Vegas, Nevada, Donnie Holtgrewe, Jr. of Springfield, Missouri, and Elizabeth Lippa of Dallas, Texas. He is also survived by many grandchildren and friends.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Ginger; his second wife, Shirley; and his parents, Ellis and Edith Beeghly.
Upon this earth, walked a mighty fine man.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.