C W Browning, 99 of Warrensburg, Missouri, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Meyer Care Center in Higginsville. Mr. Browning was born on March 18, 1921 at Chapel Hill, Johnson County, Missouri to Velma Edith Sparks and William Stanton Browning who preceded him in death. On December 24, 1943, he married Betty K. McCulloch of Higginsville who preceded him in death.
He is survived by two children: Judy Lieser of Alma, MO and C. Ed Browning (Glenita) of Carthage, MO; four grandchildren: Regina Wilkinson (Deric) of Higginsville; Stanton Browning (Cindy) of Liberty, MO; Jay Browning (Tracy) of Roeland Park, KS, and Caleb Browning (Miranda) of Carthage, MO; nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by granddaughter: Alissa Lieser and great-grandson Dalton Wilkinson.
He was employed by the University of Missouri Extension Service as an agriculturalist and administrator, retiring as assistant to the vice-president of MU Extension. He also served part-time employment to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
He served as Elder of the Presbyterian Church in Odessa, Higginsville, Columbia and Warrensburg. He was a life member of the Optimist Club. During the 1950s, he and wife Betty operated a dairy farm for ten years southwest of Higginsville.
C W served in the U.S. Naval Reserves for 14 years, serving three of those years in active duty during WW II, being honorably discharged from active duty as a lieutenant.
C W was a graduate of Odessa High School and the University of Missouri with a B.S. degree in agriculture and a M.S. degree in agricultural mechanization.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 5 at First Presbyterian Church in Warrensburg, with interment to follow at the Odessa Cemetery. The family will receive friends, one hour prior to service Wednesday at the church.
Memorial contributions are suggested to First Presbyterian Church or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
The family requests all attendees wear face masks and participate in social distancing.
Arrangements entrusted to Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg.
Online condolences may be left at www.williamsfuneralchapel.net.
