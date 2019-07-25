Buczinski, Brian A.

Brian Allen Buczinski
It is with deepest sorrow, we announce that Brian Allen Buczinski, age 53, our most beloved son, brother, father, grandfather, uncle, family member and friend, passed suddenly on Friday, July 19, 2019 in his home.
Those that knew Brian are feeling the loss of an amazing person. He was loved by so many and those lives he touched he made better by just being there, with his smile and companionship he offered to all he knew. We all lost a shining light.
Those that knew Brian, knew that his family and friends were everything to him. He was always there to lend a hand when needed, an ear to talk to, and certainly his ability to entertain everyone with one of his jokes or shenanigans. Brian had a knack for knowing when to deliver the perfect prank or joke.
Brian also loved racing! He lived for racing, but it was more than just going out to help win a race, but rather the friendships and family he had through the racing community.
On the weekends that he wasnt racing, Brian loved to spend his time at the Lake of the Ozarks with his friends and family.
Brian spent most of his life installing alarm and fire systems. He loved his job because of the amazing people that he worked with. He always talked highly of his co-workers and the friendships he had. Brian was compassionate about life and even when times were tough for anyone he always was able to see the bright side.
Brian will be missed by: his mother, Sharon Buczinski; his son, Michael Buczinski (Laurin); sister, April Berry (Jim); granddaughters, Kelly Buczinski and Kailey Buczinski; nieces, Jaclyn Berry, Katie Berry, and Lauryn Berry; and family and special friends, Denise Blake (Gary) and Chad Eickleberry (Cheryl); as well as many other significant family and friends that touched his life.
Brian is now with: his dad, Charles Buczinski; his sister, Debra Buczinski; and his daughter, Kelly Lynn Buczinski; as well as his grandparents and other family and friends in heaven.
Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, Park Lawn Funeral Home at 8251 Hillcrest Rd, Kansas City, MO 64138 As published in the Daily Star Journal.
