Bruce Alexander Moore, age 66, of Leeton, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020, at his home.
He was born September 15, 1954, in Buffalo, NY, the son of Bevan Moore and D. Jaye (Davis) Smith.
On October 15, 1999, he and Linda Underwood were united in marriage at Harmony Baptist Church near Leeton.
Bruce is survived by his wife Linda of Leeton; a brother Shawn (Xenia) Moore of San Diego, CA; a half-brother, Loren Moore of Fresno, CA; a stepbrother William (Barb) Smith of Leeton; stepsisters Sharon (Bobby) Nussbaum of Leeton and Mary (James) Middleton of Topeka, KS; a brother-in-law Edward (Amanda) Underwood Jr.; stepchildren Kimberly (Gary) Cox and Nathan Smith of Leeton; grandchildren, Blade Smith, Patience Caserta, Mystery Smith, and Harley Cox, all of Leeton; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Draven Cox.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at the Leeton Christian Church with Dr. Dan Lowry officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time.
A private inurnment will take place at a later date in Mineral Creek Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Show-Me Christian Youth Home and can be left in care of Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.