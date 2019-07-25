Brown, Margie A.

Margie A. Brown
WARSAW, Mo. Margie "Marge" Alice Jenkins Brown, 89, of Warsaw, died Saturday, July 20, 2019 in Lincoln, Missouri.
She was born Dec. 23, 1929, in Cameron, Missouri, the daughter of Alvin Hudson and Idris Alice (Seaton) Jenkins, who preceded her in death.
On Oct. 24, 1948, in Kansas City, Kansas, she was united in marriage to Ray Franklin Brown, who resides of the home.
Marge enjoyed cooking so much she spent 24 years as head cook for Warrensburg, Missouri School District.
She was a member of the First United Methodist church of Warsaw and spent many hours crocheting for the prayer shawl ministry. She was also a skilled seamstress and gardener.
Besides her husband of 70 years, survivors include: three daughters, Margie Rae (Glen) Lange of Belle, Missouri, Linda Lou (Gary) Kirk of Sedalia, Missouri, Beth Ann (Charles) Moore of Lees Summit, Missouri; five grandchildren, Eric Lange, Brian Lange, Doug Brown, Jeff Brown and Robin Bull; and; seventeen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, George, Roy and Richard Jenkins.
Memorial Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Reser Funeral Home, Warsaw.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church Kitchen Fund in care of Reser Funeral Home, PO Box 910, Warsaw, MO 65355. As published in the Daily Star Journal.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.