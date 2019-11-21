Baby Brodie Ray Bentley, infant son of Malinda Marie (Hayse) and Shane Cason Bentley, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Overland Park Regional Medical Center in Overland Park, KS.
Brodie Ray Bentley was born Monday, November 11, 2019, at 2:51 a.m. at just 29 weeks 5 days gestation. He proceeded to live out the rest of his life in the N.I.C.U. at Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Brodie Ray will forever be remembered by his parents, Malinda Marie (Hayse) and Shane Cason Bentley of Knob Noster, MO; his twin sister Myla Brynn Bentley of Knob Noster; his older brother and sister Cason Bryce Bentley of Clinton, MO, and Aubree Marie Rogers of Knob Noster; his aunts and uncles Shannon Bentley of Kansas City, MO, Jeni (Hayse) Krause of Knob Noster, Steve Bentley of Overland Park, and Conor Krause of Knob Noster; his cousins Skye Sturtevant of Knob Noster, Atlas Krause of Knob Noster, Chloe Krause of Knob Noster, Taylor Haas of Rolla, MO; his maternal grandparents Donald and Patricia (Lister) Hayse of Knob Noster; his maternal great grandparents Russell and Joyce (Hunt) Lister of Knob Noster; his paternal grandparents Bruce and Cindy (Hawkins) Robinson of Clinton; and paternal great grandparents A.J. and Betty (Lollis) Hawkins of Knob Noster.
He was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandparents Bobie and Margaret (Huey) Hayse, and his uncle Noah Hayse.
We would like to thank all of the staff at Overland Park Regional Medical Center who took great care of Brodie Ray and who continue to take great care of his sister, Myla Brynn Bentley.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Knob Noster Cemetery.
“Grief, I’ve learned, is really just love. It’s all the love you want to give but cannot. All of that unspent love gathers up in the corners of your eyes, the lump in your throat, and in that hollow part of your chest. Grief is just love with no place to go.”
