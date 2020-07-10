Brenda M. Ray, 62, of Leeton, Missouri, died late Wednesday evening, July 8, 2020, at the Kansas City Hospice House, Kansas City, Missouri.
Due to Covid-19, no services are planned at this time. A memorial fund has been established for Brenda and contributions may be left in care of the Hadley Funeral Home, Windsor. Condolences may be left online at hadleyfuneralhome.com.
