Bramwell, Wyatt 2000-2019

PLEASANT HILL, Mo. Wyatt Byron Bramwell, 18, of Pleasant Hill, was born, August 19, 2000, in Blue Springs, Missouri, the son of William Joseph and Christina Robin (Wiskur) Bramwell. He departed this life Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the Research Medical Center, Kansas City.
Wyatt was a 2019 Pleasant Hill High School Suma Cum Laude graduate and was scheduled to attend the University of Missouri at Columbia this fall for Mechanical Engineering and Business.
Wyatts life-long passion for football led him to earn a varsity letter all four years, was named 2018 All-Cass County Wide Receiver, 2018 MFCA All-District Wide Receiver, 2018 Academic MRVC All-Conference Wide Receiver, and 2018 MRVC Conference First Team Wide Receiver.
He had also earned an academic letter all four years of high school as well as being on the honor roll all four years. He earned membership in the National Honor Society his senior year.
He was kind, caring, compassionate and steadfast in his love for family and friends. He was also passionate about his physical health and fitness.
Wyatt is survived by: his parents, Bill and Christie of Pleasant Hill; his sister, Kaylene Bramwell of Pleasant Hill; his paternal grandfather, Byron Bramwell of Centerview; paternal grandmother, Jeanne Bramwell of Lees Summit, Missouri; paternal aunts and uncles, Bob and Heather Bramwell of Centerview, and Brian and Katie Hertzog of Lees Summit; maternal uncle, Cody Hodges of Clinton, Missouri; paternal great grandparents, Dennie and Joann Bramwell of Windyville; maternal great grandmother, Mary Wiskur of Warrensburg; several cousins; other relatives and a host of many friends.
Visitation was held Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Funeral Home.
A celebration of Wyatts life was held Monday, August 5, 2019, at the Pleasant Hill First Christian Church. Reverends D. Kent and Carla Deubner officiated.
Casket bearers were Blake Atkins, Randy Burkhart, Wesley Burkhart, Trey Clevenger, Jaeden Grego, Tyler Hagan, Cameron Parker, and Garrett Schick. Cremation was to accorded following services.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Wyatt Bramwell Scholarship Fund. Contributions may be sent to the Pleasant Hill Education Foundation in care of Jackie Emo, 319 Cedar Street, Pleasant Hill, Missouri, 64080 or may be left at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to family at www.stanleydickeyfuneralhome.com
Arrangements: Stanley-Dickey Funeral Home, 203 N. Armstrong St, Pleasant Hill, Missouri 64080. (816) 540-5550 As published in the Daily Star Journal.
