Marie H. Bolton
Marie Helen Bolton passed away in August 2nd, 2019 at the age of 95, at the Warrensburg Manor Care Center in Warrensburg, Missouri.
She was born in West Hartford, Connecticut.
After elementary and high school in Winstead, Connecticut, she lived in Holyoke, Massachusetts where she worked for the Spalding Golf Ball Company for several years.
She later moved to Santa Monica, California where she worked as a long-distance operator. She moved to Honolulu, Hawaii where she opened a candle shop on Waikiki. It was there she met her husband Harold (Jack) Bolton, a United States Navy Submariner. They were married on January 2nd, 1962 and enjoyed a wonderful marriage of 32 years. Jacks Navy career took them to many places around the world including San Diego California, Norfolk, Virginia, Newport, Rhode Island, Rome, Italy, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and Gulfport, Mississippi, where Jack retired from the Navy after 35 years as Chief Warrant Officer /Flag Secretary.
Jack preceded her in death in 1994. Marie remained in Gulfport for several years until hurricane Katrina deprived her of her home and all her possessions. After living for a time with friends she moved to Warrensburg, Missouri to be near her cousin Robert (Marilyn) Bajorin.
She resided in the Harmony Gardens Assisted Living Center from 2013 to the present where she was comfortable and happy with many new friends and acquaintances.
Marie was a communicant at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Warrensburg, Missouri.
Marie was a charming and vivacious lady who was a marvelous hostess, friend and caregiver to all she met or encountered. Her hospitability and generosity knew no limits. She will be sorrowfully missed by numerous cousins, nieces, life-long friends and acquaintances whom she touched during a long, well lived life.
Services will be held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Warrensburg.
Visitation will be from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., followed by a prayer service at 6:30 p.m., both on Wednesday, August 7. Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019.
Burial will follow the Mass at 1 p.m. on Thursday at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made in Maries honor to Harmony Gardens ALC, 503 Burkarth Road, Warrensburg, MO, 64093.
Arrangements are entrusted to Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home. As published in the Daily Star Journal.
