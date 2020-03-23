Bobby Joe “Bob” Wiltrout, age 66, of Warrensburg, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at his home, surrounded by family and loved ones.
He was born August 20, 1953, in Batesville, AR, the son of James Edward and Emma Gene (Treadway) Wiltrout. Bob grew up in Batesville where he met his wife, Nancy Guadagnini. They were married on May 22, 1981.
Bob spent his life dedicated to taking care of his family and honing his skills as a talented dry wall finisher and craftsman. Although dry wall was his profession, Bob was an exceptional handyman; there wasn’t much that he couldn’t fix or repair. He used those skills to give generously of his time to help anyone who needed it. Bob’s sharp wit and unique sense of humor was second to none. Bob was happiest spending time going to Arkansas to visit family, fishing, or his famous Wednesday night dinners out when it was his turn to “cook”. Most of all Bob loved his grandchildren and being with his buddies - the family dog Mutt-Mutt, and Tucker, his youngest grandson. Bob’s generosity and infectious spirit will truly be missed by all who knew him.
Bob is survived by his wife Nancy Wiltrout; his children, Richard Wiltrout, Scott (Shayna) Wiltrout, Shelia (Jacob) Kinman, and William (Barbara) Wiltrout; his siblings, Albert (Julia) Wiltrout, Betty (Archie) Gibbs, and Freda (Donald) Hughes; his aunt, Elizabeth Morris; 9 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Edward and Emma Gene Wiltrout, and a brother Edward Wiltrout.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville.
