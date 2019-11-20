Blanche Louise Bartlett, 97 of Warrensburg, Missouri, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019, at Warrensburg Manor Care Center.
Blanche was born July 11, 1922, at Tina, Missouri; daughter of James A. and Georgia V. (Dorsey) Smith. She was raised in the Coloma area. She was united in marriage to Arthur Raymond Bartlett on October 14, 1941, at Avalon, Missouri. Shortly after, the couple moved to a farm near Aullville. In 1960, they moved to a farm near Centerview. Blanche moved to Warrensburg in 2001 and had resided at Warrensburg Manor since 2009. She was a member of Centerview Baptist Church for many years. Blanche was a member of First Baptist Church in Warrensburg at the time of her passing. She loved to laugh and appreciated an ornery joke. Blanche was a strong Christian woman who shared the Lord’s love often.
Survivors include her son: Dale Bartlett (Joann) of Greenwood, MO; daughter-in-law: Bonnie Bartlett of Centerview, MO; eight grandchildren: Duane Bartlett (Christina) of Lee’s Summit, MO; Tiffany Eaton of Blue Springs, MO; Crystal Terrance (Chris) of Bardstown, KY; Holly Bolton (Jamie) of Indianapolis, IN; Denise Clark of Warrensburg, MO; Tammy Resz (Marty) of Stockton, MO; John Bartlett of Blue Springs, MO; and Joe Bartlett (Kelly) of Centerview, MO; numerous great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren and also, several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur; two sons: Jack Bartlett and Bill Bartlett; sister: Francis Wells; three brothers: Jim “Skip” Smith, Eldon Smith and Garnett Smith; and great-great-granddaughter: Rachel Zeigler.
Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 23rd at Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg, with Duane Bartlett, grandson, officiating.
Interment will follow at Warrensburg Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be John Bartlett, Joe Bartlett, Jamie Bolton, Duane Bartlett, Marty Resz and Vaughn Delozier.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to service, Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.
