Billy LeRoy Bancroft, age 88, of Leeton, MO, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.
He was born on May 26, 1931, the son of Cecil C. Bancroft and Velma V. (Wheeler) Bancroft in Montserrat, MO.
He married Catherine Burford on Dec 20, 1951.
Billy is survived by his children, Peggy (Jim) Howe of Windsor, MO, William (Rhonda) Bancroft of Warsaw, MO, Donald (Carrie) Bancroft of Roseburg, OR, and Barbara Bancroft; as well as six grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine, and his parents.
Private graveside services will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Warrensburg Memorial Gardens.
