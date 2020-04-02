Billy ‘Bill’ Dean Evans, born April 4, 1936, the son of Archie and Ann May (Anderson) Evans, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at his home.
In 1958, he married his high school sweetheart, Helen Jane Baldwin; they had two children and were foster parents to many others. She preceded him in death in 1987. In August of 1994, he married Janice Runk, they shared a blended family of six children; Scott (Ginger) Evans of Concordia, Missouri, Kathi Evans of Wisconsin, Mari Jayne (Royal) Manley of Leeton, Missouri, Tony (Jackie) Runk of Shawnee, Kansas, Halie (Doug) Van Allen of Lawrence, Kansas and Chad (Alex) Runk of Nixa, Missouri. Also surviving are eleven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Bill was a farmer, he also worked for Crown Drug and was employed by Stahls’ in Warrensburg for 18 years. He owned and operated Hill Valley Acres Bait Shop for 17 years along with a large garden from which he sold vegetables at the Warrensburg Farmer’s Market. He enjoyed going on car rides looking for deer and turkeys, and trips to Windsor to see the Amish with their horses and buggies. Bill was also a member of the Blackwater Raccoon Hunters Club.
In addition to his first wife, Bill was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Charles Evans and a sister, Nena Fern.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Diabetes Association and may be left in care of the Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home, 617 N. Maguire, Warrensburg, Missouri. Cremation is planned with a Memorial service to take place at a later date.
