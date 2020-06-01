Billy “Bill” Dean Evans passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at his home.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Warrensburg Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Contributions are suggested to the American Diabetes Association and may be left in care of the Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home.
