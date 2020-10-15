Billie Byrl Jones passed away peacefully October 11, 2020, at the age of 94 years in Warrensburg, Missouri.
He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Joyce Jones. He is lovingly remembered by his children Calvin and Debbie Jones, Jeff and Patty Jones, favorite Niece Nora Jones grandchildren Jeffrey and Sarah Jones, Ivy and Michael Vine, great-grandchildren Jordan, Chase, Grace, Faith and Vandon, and many nieces and nephews.
Billie was born December 1, 1925, in rural Johnson County, Missouri. He attended Glendale School.
Billie was a devoted husband, father, uncle and grandfather. His favorite days were spent with his close-knit family. He accepted Christ as his Savior early in life.
Billie and Joyce were united in marriage on June 23, 1950. In February 1953, they bought a house on Clark Street, where they raised two sons together, surrounded by many wonderful neighbors who have been lifelong friends. Billie spent many years working as a truck driver, he was an expert driver and knew many maps and roadways by heart.
He and Joyce enjoyed traveling and visiting many places across the United States. Billie spent much of his retirement driving and delivering his grandkids to and from places. Billie coached his son’s little league baseball teams and loved playing and watching baseball. He also enjoyed bowling and golfing and was an avid fan of all the local sports teams, following all the players and their scores.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at the funeral home.
Billie was a proud United States Marine Corps Veteran, having served our country during World War II. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the Veterans Assistance League or to donor’s choice and can be left in care of the funeral home.
