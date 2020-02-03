Bill Stock was born September 20, 1929, the only child of William John Stock and Viola Dorothy Bane. A native Californian, Bill earned Associates of Arts degree in Social Science at San Diego University as well as a certificate of proficiency in Fire Science. Bill joined the Army on November 27, 1950, and served as a company mail clerk and a finance pay team chief and was recognized twice in Korea as Soldier of the Month. He also received the Korean Service Medal, two Bronze Stars and the United Nations Service Medal.
After separating from the military, Bill served as a Fire Battalion Chief for twenty-eight years of service with the Fire Department, City of San Diego. For twelve years of that service, Bill was an Instructor in the Training Division conducting recruit and company training courses. He received numerous commendations for those training activities.
Having been active in sports since grade school, Bill enjoyed basketball, baseball and softball. However, running as a sport did not become a part of his sports career until age thirty-nine. Over the years he won several individual National championships in Track, Cross Country and Road racing and led eight San Diego Track Club Masters Cross Country teams to National championships as a runner and team Manager.
In 1971, he held the 40-49 age group World record for the 3,000 Meter Steeplechase and held several U.S. age records in other events over the years. He also became the 9th American over 40 years of age to run faster than two hours and forty minutes for the marathon. Bill also won a silver medal in the 3,000 Meter Steeplechase at the world championships in Toronto, Canada.
In 1979, Bill organized, planned and lead a three-man team’s run of the John Muir Trail in California’s High Sierra. This entailed 220 miles of high altitude running in mountainous terrain as well as coordinating the support team comprising twenty-eight people. This was an eleven-month project of planning and preparation. It is believed this was the first time the entire trail had even been run. Bill was ranked as the #1 U.S. 50-54 runner MK and 8th at 10 KM.
Over the years Bill raced in several countries in Europe, New Zealand, Australia, Fiji, Canada, and Mexico. He was a life time member of the Sand Diego Board of Directors.
Bill’s beloved wife of over sixteen years, Carol J. Stock, passed two years ago-and has been greatly missed. Having died June 16, 2019, Bill leaves his loving daughter, Susan Ilsey and three grandchildren.
