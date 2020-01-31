Bill J. Turnage, age 72, of Warrensburg, Missouri passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at his home.
He was born February 17, 1947, in Murphysboro, Illinois, the son of William M. and Betty J. Turnage.
Bill graduated from Murphysboro Township High School in 1965 and from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale in 1969 with a Bachelor’s degree in Radio-Television.
Bill was a member of the Warrensburg Lions Club since 1984 where he served in several roles including president. He received the Melvin Jones Fellow Award in 2018. Bill served his community by volunteering with the Meals on Wheels program for the Warrensburg Senior Center and working with the Food Pantry for the First United Methodist Church.
Bill’s career included work for KOKO Radio (1969-1981), University of Central Missouri (1981-2002), and Florida Southern College (2002-2012). He was inducted into the University of Central Missouri Athletic Hall of Fame (2008), received the College Sports Information Directors of America Lifetime Achievement Award (2012), and was selected for the Lifetime Achievement Award (2019) by the U.C.M. Baseball Diamond Club.
Bill was a member of the Warrensburg First United Methodist Church.
Bill is survived by his sister, Judy (Art) Frazier of Chester, Illinois; his brother, John (Lois) Turnage of Pleasantville, Iowa; his nieces, Amber (Ron) Cushman of Chester, Illinois, Megan (Michael) Van Heiden of Ankeny, Iowa; and Michelle Turnage of Pleasantville, Iowa; his nephew, Mark Turnage of Des Moines, Iowa; and his great-nephews, JR (Ashley) & Hunter Cushman of Chester, Illinois.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 7, at First United Methodist Church in Warrensburg.
The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 p.m. on Thursday at Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to UCM Athletics (checks made payable to UCM Foundation) or the Warrensburg Senior Center and can be left in care of the funeral home.
Bill Turnage was a fine person, a talented broadcaster and journalist, and a good friend for more than four and half decades. His passing is a real loss to the Warrensburg and UCM communities, He will be missed by many; certainly by me. Rest in peace my friend.
Bruce Reynolds
