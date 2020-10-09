Beverly (Lucas) Beach, 73, of Windsor, Mo., died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Windsor.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 23, 2020, at the Windsor United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Laurel Oak Cemetery, Windsor.
The family suggests contributions to the Windsor United Methodist Church in care of the Hadley Funeral Home, Windsor.
Condolences may be left online at www.hadleyfuneralhome.com.
