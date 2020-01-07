Betty Kathryn Browning, 95 of Warrensburg, Missouri, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2019, at Meyer Care Center in Higginsville.
Mrs. Browning was born April 23, 1924, at Higginsville, Missouri, to Horace Edward McCulloch and Lula Elizabeth (Tebbenkamp) McCulloch. She was a graduate of Higginsville High School. On December 24, 1943, she was united in marriage to C W Browning of Higginsville.
During the 1950s, she and C W operated a dairy farm southwest of Higginsville. During their married life, they lived in Chillicothe, Higginsville, Columbia and Warrensburg. Mrs. Browning was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Warrensburg, serving as Deacon. She was also a member of the Higginsville Daughters of the American Revolution, serving as Regent. She was active in organizing the Wives of University of Missouri Extension Staff in Columbia, and served as a volunteer at the Ellis Fischell Cancer Hospital, also in Columbia.
Survivors include her husband, C W; two children: Judy Lieser of Alma, MO and Ed Browning (Glenita) of Carthage, MO; four grandchildren: Regina Wilkinson (Deric) of Higginsville, MO; Stanton Browning (Cindy) of Liberty, MO; Jay Browning (Tracy) of Roeland Park, KS, and Caleb Browning (Miranda) of Carthage, MO; nine great grandchildren and one sister: Linda Lohman (Curtis) of Higginsville; brother-in-law: Jay Whitsitt and two sister-in-laws: Ruth McCulloch and Josephine McCulloch.
She was preceded in death by two brothers: Edward and Bob; three sisters: Doris Whitsitt, Lois Raney and Beverly Green; granddaughter: Alyssa Lieser and great-grandson: Dalton Wilkinson.
Funeral Service will be 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 11th, at the First Presbyterian Church in Warrensburg, with Rev. Heather Jepsen officiating. Interment will follow at the Odessa Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Stan Browning, Jay Browning, Caleb Browning, Deric Wilkinson, Regina Wilkinson and Brandon Browning.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service, Saturday at the church.
Memorial contributions are suggested to First Presbyterian Church in Warrensburg or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, in care of the funeral home.
Arrangements entrusted to Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg.
