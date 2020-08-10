Betty Jean (Wingfield) Lohman, age 91, passed away Wednesday, August 05, 2020 at Country Club Care Center in Warrensburg.
She was born on July 9, 1929 in Windsor, MO the daughter of Stanley and Nancy Ellen (McCannon) Wingfield.
She graduated from Leeton High School and became an LPN in 1957. She spent her nursing career in Warrensburg, MO working in nursing homes and the hospital. She retired from nursing in 1997 after 20 years of employment for the facility. After retirement she moved to Marshall, MO. Betty was a member of the First Baptist Church of Warrensburg.
Betty is survived by a niece, Nancy (Jim) Seigfreid and two great nephews.
She was preceded in death by one son, Gary Lee Shaeffer in September of 1976, and two sisters, Nadine Hawthorne and Dorist Newkirk as well as her parents.
Cremation was performed by Sweeney-Phillips and Holdren Funeral Home and per Betty’s request there will be no services, or visitation.
