Betty (Clara B.) Currie, 98, of Holden, Missouri passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at her home.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with Funeral Services following, Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Holden First Baptist Church in Holden, MO.
(The family respectfully requests that everyone in attendance please practice social distancing and wear a mask).
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Campbell-Cast Funeral Home, Holden, MO.
