Barbara Gregory, age 75, of Raytown, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Lee’s Summit Medical Center.
Barbara is survived by her children, Deanna (Scott) Hampton of Peculiar, Jim (Amber) Wuster of Blue Springs, and Matthew (Lupe) Wuster of Bottineau, ND; her grandchildren, Steven, Deanna, Catherine, Emma, and Taylor; a niece, Lauren; and a brother, David Gregory of Knob Noster.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home with Brother Charles Brant officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until service time.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Raytown Emergency Assistance Program and can be left in care of the funeral home.
