Ashley Norman, age 34, of Leeton, MO, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019, at her home.
She was born February 11, 1985 in Kansas City, KS, the daughter of Lowell and Debra (Hartweg) Head.
In April 2005, she and Michael Norman were united in marriage.
Ashley enjoyed being a stay-at-home mother and taking care of her sons. She loved watching them play baseball and seeing their schoolwork. She also loved spending time with her husband.
Ashley is survived by her sons, Braxton Arlen Norman and Michael Timothy Norman, Jr.; her siblings, Tiffany Head of Chanute, KS, and Lowell Head of Kansas City, KS; her aunt, Diane Hartweg-Millsap of Fitch, TX; and her father-in-law, Rodney Norman of Windsor.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her paternal grandparents Dale and Mary Ann Hartweg.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019, at the Christian Church of Leeton with Pastor Dan Lowry officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.