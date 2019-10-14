Anna Pearl “Pearlie” Weaver, 77 of Warrensburg, Missouri, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019, at University Hospital, in Columbia Missouri, surrounded by her family.
Pearl was born June 6, 1942, to Stewart and Ardith (Harding) Tyler. She lived most of her life in Warrensburg, Missouri, having graduated from Warrensburg High School. She briefly moved to Kansas City, Missouri, where she worked at the Federal Bank. Returning to Warrensburg, she met and married Gary Lee Weaver (affectionately called Wea) on August 10, 1961. She babysat many local children for several years before going to work at Unitog. Pearl was hired to work in the pressing department, eventually working in the cutting room. She retired from Unitog after 28 years of service.
Gary and Pearl then went to work at the KOHLS distribution center in Odessa, Missouri. After retiring from KOHLS, they enjoyed traveling, fishing local farm ponds, attending the UCM sporting events, attending functions of their great-grandson as well as campground hosting in several Missouri state parks. After Gary’s passing, Pearlie continued to host at Van Meter state park near Marshall Missouri. She enjoyed hosting because she never knew a stranger. In 2018, Pearl was recognized as caretaker of the month by the state of Missouri for the loving care she gave to her husband, Gary. She enjoyed sewing and quilting in her pass time while at home and camping.
She is survived by her daughter, Shery Fogle (Dave); son Bill Weaver (Shannon), two grandsons, Duston Fogle (Kelsey) and Andrew Fogle; and two great-grand children, Colin and Kinsley. She will be missed by many, far and near. Pearlie was preceded in death by her mother and father, Ardith and Stewart Tyler, two brothers and her loving husband, Gary.
Memorial Services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 17th, at Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg.
The family will receive friends, one hour prior to service, Thursday at the funeral home.
Donations in her name may be left at the Funeral home.
