Anna Marie Parks, 78, of Blue Springs, Missouri, formerly of Warrensburg, Missouri, passed away on January 28, 2020, at her home in Blue Springs. Anna was born December 1, 1941, in Avant, Oklahoma, the daughter of Henry and Emma Kohlmeyer. Anna was raised in the Avant area and graduated from Avant High School. Shortly after graduation she was married to J.R. Parks on June 27, 1959, in Avant.
Anna accompanied J.R. to various construction jobs around the country while having three kids along the way, finally settling in Raytown, Missouri, in 1965. In 1974, Anna and J.R. bought their first business in Brookfield, Missouri. During her four years in Brookfield, Anna was very busy and quite instrumental in the success that her family found there. Finally, Anna and J.R., along with their 3 kids, moved to Warrensburg, Missouri, from Brookfield in 1977 after purchasing the University Inn property on Russell Avenue. They operated the University Inn, and several other properties in Warrensburg, for many years.
Anna was a loving mother and homemaker as well. She was a cancer survivor and, in her youth, an outstanding basketball player. She was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family, most especially over the holidays. For many years leading up to her passing, she collected a large library of cookbooks. Anna was a dedicated Royals and Chiefs fan. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her three children, Jaymie (Gene) Scassellati of Blue Springs, MO, J.L. Parks of Carl Junction, MO, and Bryan (Teri) Parks of Knob Noster, MO; six grandchildren, Shannon (Matt) Boeschen of Sedalia MO, Lauren (Taylor) Foster of Kansas City, MO, Emily (Jon) Paquin of Kansas City, MO, Anthony Scassellati of Blue Springs, MO, Ely Parks of Pittsburg, KS and Riley Johnson of Pittsburg, KS; six great-grandchildren, Matalyn Boeschen, Brooklyn Boeschen, Jaxan Boeschen, Arthur Foster, William Foster and Olivia Paquin.
Anna was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Henry Kohlmeyer, Herman Kohlmeyer and Fredrick Kohlmeyer and her husband of 54 years J.R. Parks
A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Sweeney Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home, 617 N Maguire St., Warrensburg, Missouri. A visitation will be held prior to the funeral service from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Johnson County Cancer Foundation and can be left in care of the funeral home.
