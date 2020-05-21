Andrew Frederick David Brown, 80, was born December 23, 1939, and passed away May 13, 2020, in Lee’s Summit MO. A private family service will occur. It will be followed by a Celebration of Life at a future date. He is survived by the love of his life Mary Anne, 2 sons, 2 stepchildren, and 6 grandchildren. Go to www.kccremation.com to see the full obituary and leave words of condolences.

