Alvin L. O’Dell, age 80, of Warrensburg, Missouri passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Research Medical Center in Kansas City, MO.
Cremation was performed by Sweeney-Phillips and Holdren Funeral Home. Services are not planned at this time, but will be planned for a later date.
