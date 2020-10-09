Allan Dale Calfee, 92, of Warrensburg, Missouri, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020, at Warrensburg Manor Care Center.
Allan was born August 9, 1928, in Hale, Missouri, son of Thomas Dale Calfee and Dora Edith (Parks) Calfee. He graduated from Hale High School, and shortly after, enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he was a flight line mechanic.
He was united in marriage to Lois Jean Hald on October 25, 1958, in Papillion, NE. The couple resided at Cape Cod, MA from 1959-1968. Later, they made their home in Grandview, MO; Overland Park, KS; Shawnee Mission, KS; Gardner, KS; Olathe, KS and Edgerton, KS. In 1992, the couple moved to Warrensburg.
Allan also loved working on old cars. He was a life member of William A. Carleton Memorial VFW Post 2513. Allan also enjoyed raising beef cattle.
Survivors include daughter: Cathy Ann Calfee of Warrensbug; brother: Arlie Calfee of Reno, NV, and various nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of nearly 58 years, Lois; three brothers: Miles, Maurice and Leo; and five sisters: Edith Calfee, Elaine Calfee, Elsie Blunt, Elva Jean McClanahan and Eleanor Haburton.
There will be a memorial visitation from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020, at Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg.
Contributions are suggested to the Warrensburg Veterans Home.
