Alfred Van Mizer, age 68, of Sedalia, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019.
He was born March 1, 1951, in Kansas City, MO, the son of Don and Rosemary (Tuck) Mizer.
On October 10, 1992, he and Annie Peek were united in marriage in Warrensburg.
Alfred enjoyed serving his country and living the military life. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and working on model airplanes, but his love was local stock car racing. He was the Warrensburg track champion in 2001.
Alfred is survived by his wife, Annie of the home; his children, Charlotte (Jason) Manthey of Lee’s Summit, Carmen (Albert) Zerhusen of Kentucky, Cami Staten of Blue Springs, MO, Ian Staten of Kansas City, MO, and Emma Elizabeth Yood-Howard of California; his grandchildren, Ceanna, Desarae, Anthony, Jacob, Dillon, and Hayden; his sisters, Cherilyn Armstrong of Blue Springs, and Alberta Wilson of Windsor; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his uncles, Tim Mizer and Charles Mizer, and his aunt, Betty Mizer.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville. Pallbearers will be Jacob Manthey, Dillon Manthey, Jason Manthey, Ian Staten, Adrian Clark, Collin Glavin and Taylor Leahy.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alfred Mizer Memorial Fund with checks made payable to Annie Mizer.
