Baby Aiyanna Kingsley-Anne Ayscue was born and passed away at 34.5 weeks gestation on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. Aiyanna’s mommy and daddy were counting down the days till her birth. Aiyanna passed away unexpectedly while still in her mother’s womb due to an automobile accident. Aiyanna was born weighing 5 lbs 7 oz and a head full of beautiful black curly hair. Aiyanna was embraced and loved by everyone that had a chance to meet her. Aiyanna has touched the lives of so many people and even though we never got a chance to hear her cries or watch her firsts, she will be forever in our hearts.
Aiyanna is survived by her parents Ethan and Madison Ayscue; paternal grandparents: Heather Ayscue and Otis McCraw, Jr. of El Paso, TX; and Roy Ayscue of Ft. Meade, MD; maternal grandparents: Scott & Elora Gill of Knob Noster, Missouri and Robert & Brenda Wilkinson of Georgia; several great-grandparents, great-great grandparents, aunts and uncles. She was joined in heaven by great grandparents: Lloyd & B. Rosalie Eads; second cousin; Danny Eads; great-great Grandfather: Roy D. Meyers; great grandfather: Otis McCraw, Sr.
Arrangements entrusted to Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg, Missouri.
Online condolences may be left at www.williamsfuneralchapel.net
