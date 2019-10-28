Agnes Madeline "Madalena" (Guidicini) Mitchell passed on October 27, 2019, in Rolla, Missouri, at the age of 92 years. Agnes made it clear she would like her passing to be celebrated, not mourned.
Agnes was born February 10, 1927, in Rosati, Missouri, to Louis Guidicini and Madelena (Roso) Guidicini. Her parents emigrated from Italy at age 18 and spoke Italian all their lives. They, along with a group of Italian emigrants, created their own Italian community (Rosati) between St. James and Cuba, Missouri. Agnes was the youngest child in her family of 8 siblings. She lost her mother to tuberculosis when she was young and mourned her loss her entire life. Due to this loss, she was forced to live with one of her older sisters during her teens. This situation made her realize she had to take care of herself and be independent. It also caused her to be frugal. She could tell stories about how far she could stretch .25 cents.
Agnes loved to play and listen to music. In her teen years, Agnes learned to play the piano & organ and played for her church in later years. She also sang in the church choir at Rosati.
Agnes learned to sew and made beautiful dresses for herself and her sisters. Later she sewed clothes for her two sons when they were small. She also learned to knit and crochet and created many beautiful afghans. She was also quite talented in quilting, embroidery and gardening.
At age 16, she started her first job working at the Rosati Winery. She picked out debris, stems, etc., from the grapes. She worked at the winery every summer during high school. She said her fingers were stained purple until grape season was over.
The summer after Agnes graduated from high school, during WWII, she went to Washington, D.C., and for a short while worked at the Pentagon for the U.S. Department of Transportation. She recalled all the ladies vying for the chance to distribute mail in “Officer Country” in the Pentagon.
On numerous weekends during the summer, she and her girlfriends would hitchhike on Route 66 to get a ride to the Air Castle in Rolla to listen to music and dance. One evening at the Air Castle, Agnes met one of the musicians: Gene Mitchell. Gene played the bass fiddle with his 4-piece band. Gene and Agnes married on November 26, 1955, in Rosati.
Gene and Agnes were blessed with two sons, Douglas Eugene and Steven Wayne– though she often commented that essentially, she raised THREE boys; Doug, Steve and Gene.
Agnes worked full-time for the Department of Agriculture in Rolla for 30 years. Every Thursday night, she was responsible for handling payroll for Gene’s masonry company. Her three boys spent lots of time outdoors hunting, shooting and playing baseball – and she was always right in the middle of whatever they were doing.
Agnes loved to cook and try new recipes. Gene always teased her that they had an experimental kitchen, but said most new things turned out edible. This was, of course, an understatement as nothing ever came out of Agnes’ kitchen that wasn’t absolutely delicious.
Agnes and Gene were dedicated fans of the Cardinals. They faithfully watched every game and really “got into the game.” When the Cards lost, she had a hard time getting to sleep -- but when they won, she “shouted it to the roof tops.”
In later years she made her own greeting cards, which she sent to family and friends. She embroidered the front of the card (even though she suffered from arthritis) - making each one unique and meaningful. Agnes was a vivacious, intelligent, intrepid woman. She spoke her mind and her thoughts and opinions were full of wisdom; at the same time, she was extremely loving and giving. She had a wicked sense of humor and could still giggle like a schoolgirl at age 90. Though physically she was a tiny little force to be reckoned with, she could put away a huge dinner and dessert and never seemed to gain an ounce.
Agnes is survived by her son Douglas Mitchell and wife Laura of Warrensburg, son Steve Mitchell and wife Peggy of Rolla, daughter-in-law Cindy Mitchell of Rolla, granddaughter Samantha (Mitchell) Lindsey of Colorado and grandson Matthew Mitchell of Warrensburg. Agnes’s five sisters and three brothers preceded her in death: Rose Guidicini, Mary Guidicini Tessaro, Lucille Guidicini Piazza, Julia Guidicini Stack, Angie Guidicini Piazza; Jack Guidicini, John Guidicini, and Joe Guidicini. Agnes also leaves behind many-in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends too numerous to list, but not forgotten.
Visitation will be held at Null & Sons Funeral Home, 1010 Kingshighway, Rolla, MO 65401, on Friday, November 1, 2019, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm.
Agnes requested a funeral mass, which will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 17 St. Patrick’s Lane, Rolla, MO. Burial will follow at Ozark Hills Memorial Gardens, 12110 S. US Highway 63, Rolla, MO 65401.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Agnes’ name to the MASTERS (Missouri Association of State Troopers Relief Society), 5287 Highway 67 North, Poplar Bluff MO 63901 (573/686-1619).
