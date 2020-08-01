WARRENSBURG — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Warrensburg that killed a teen and injured two others.
Officers responded Saturday, Aug. 1, to the 400 block of Grover Street to investigate and, according to police, discovered three shooting victims.
An 18-year-old female from Warrensburg, Maliyah S. Lakey, was dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound. Other shooting victims, a 20-year-old male and a 17-year-old female, were also shot and transported to an area hospital, states a release from Warrensburg police. The injuries of the other two victims "appear to be non-life threatening at this time," states a post to Warrensburg Police's Facebook page.
Officers from Warrensburg, the Johnson County Sheriff's Office and the University of Central Missouri Department of Public Safety are investigating. A suspect has not been identified.
"Initial reports are that a large party was taking place at a house in the 400 block of Grover when a fight broke out. A male subject pulled out a gun and started shooting, striking the three victims," states the police release. "The dead female was found in an alley in the rear of the house."
Further details will be released as they become available.
