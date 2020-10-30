As the Nov. 3 General Election nears, many campaigns are giving a final push for their positions to be heard, including groups with stances on Missouri Amendment 3.
Missouri voters are being asked to consider Amendment 3, which will change the Clean Missouri Amendment approved by 62% of voters in 2018. If passed, the threshold for lobbyists’ gifts will change from $5 to $0 and the campaign contribution limit for state senate campaigns will change from $2,500 to $2,400, among other smaller items.
The third and central aspect of the amendment deals with legislative redistricting. Clean Missouri stated redistricting would be done by a nonpartisan state demographer. The state auditor would give a list of applicants to senate majority and minority leaders for approval.
“It’s a multistep process with what voters approved,” said Sean Soendker Nicholson, campaign director for No on Amendment 3. “So the independent state demographer draws draft plans and then provides those drafts to the commission along with all the data that was used for those drafts and the commission can make changes. Intentionally it’s done with checks and balances and transparency…
“Then there were a lot of rules put into the (state) Constitution to protect voters from political operatives like trying to draw lines to prescribe an outcome,” he added. “So it’s the process (of redistricting) plus the rules. It’s important on both hands.”
Amendment 3 would change the demographer to a bipartisan commission appointed by the governor with equal Democratic and Republican members. Seventy percent of the members would need to agree on the redistricting plan. If the members cannot agreeredistrictingdostate court, the redistricting will be done by the state court as it has been done in the last 20 years.
State Rep. Brad Pollitt, R-Sedalia, who is advocating in favor of Amendment 3, argued this commission is a better way to redistrict. Pollitt said he believed Amendment 3 was nonpartisan while Clean Missouri was not.
“Amendment 3 is just trying to protect rural Missouri and keep communities together,” explained Pollitt. “Clean Missouri says towards the top of the (redistricting priority) list equal representation, conservatives and liberals. It has contiguous districts at the bottom…
“In Amendment 3, we’ve got contiguous districts at the top of the list trying to keep a place like Sedalia and Knob Noster together in a district where whoever represents that area represents the beliefs of those folks in that area,” he added.
Pollitt and advocates for Amendment 3 are concerned Clean Missouri will break up small, rural communities like Sedalia or Knob Noster and lump them in with sections of larger cities.
“You end up taking Knob Noster or Sedalia, that’s just talking about my district, and you cut it up and send it out to Columbia or Springfield or Kansas City, then somebody isn't going to get represented,” Pollitt said of his concern. “It’s either the city folks who may have a different belief on a number of things, or the rural folks. That’s the concern with Clean Missouri.”
Nicholson argued this would not be the case.
“Independent analyses have consistently shown that about 20% of the seats statewide will be ‘competitive,’” Nicholson claimed. “The rest are going to lean a little bit Republican, lean a little bit Democratic. That’s because the rules approved by voters require the districts to be compact.”
Pollitt was also concerned about having a single demographer do the redistricting. He said that person would be picked by three people, which will never be even between Democrats and Republicans. He was also concerned the demographer, to his knowledge, would not have a limit or a ban on any gifts they can receive from anyone.
Pollitt also added that most of the funding for the No on Amendment 3 campaign was coming from out of state. He also claimed outside federal Democrats were trying to use Clean Missouri to get more Democrats in Missouri state seats.
“When the Washington Democrats couldn’t get more representation in the state legislatures, instead of changing their views, they changed the rules, and Clean Missouri changed the rules,” Pollitt said. “All we’re asking, we’re not overdoing the will of the people, we’re asking the people to reconsider the boundary parts of the demographer.”
Nicholson claimed politicians want Amendment 3 to pass so there will be “safe districts” where there are “super duper Democratic seats” and “super duper Republican seats” where communities are divided and voters are broken up “so that we as voters can’t hold our legislators accountable.”
Nicholson also said Amendment 3 would make Missouri the only state to only count individuals eligible to vote to determine the population instead of using the census. Nicholson said there are 1.5 million Missourians who are not eligible to vote, with a large number of them being kids.
“In Pettis County, for instance, of the 42,000 residents of Pettis County, there are 12,200 residents who are not eligible to vote,” Nicholson claimed. “That’s 29% of the county, so Pettis County itself, Sedalia itself, would lose political power if this happens. That is why when voters go look at their ballot, you will see in the fiscal notes that local governments expect significant revenue losses if this passes. That’s because if our communities aren’t fully counted, we lose out on representation and on our fair share of the resources.”
Opponents have also found an issue with the Amendment 3 ballot language, which Nicholson called “deceptive and dishonest” and meant to “trick” voters.
According to court documents, a group of eight Missourians, “The Challengers,” filed a suit against the Secretary of State and other State officials in the Circuit Court of Cole County to challenge the official summary statement of Amendment 3 earlier this year.
On Aug. 18, Cole County Circuit Judge Patricia Joyce stated the Legislature-approved ballot description for Amendment 3 is “insufficient and unfair for many reasons,” which violates Missouri law and ordered a new summary by her, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and the other defendants appealed the decision to the Western District Court of Appeals. On Aug. 31, the court of appeals agreed with the circuit court that “certain aspects of the official summary statement are unfair or insufficient and require revision,” according to court documents. The appeals court certified an alternative summary statement, which made more limited revisions than those ordered by the circuit court.
On the wording, Pollitt countered that he had been in more than one meeting about Amendment 3 and had “never heard one person say, ‘We need to have tricky language. We need to try to fool people.’”
