JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Office of Administration announced the launch of MoCareers, a new website to make applying for a job with any of the 16 State of Missouri executive departments easier for job applicants, on Tuesday, Jan. 28.
"MoCareers is a great example of how we are adopting common sense business practices to make state government better," Gov. Mike Parson said. "We are committed to finding the best public servants for Missouri and MoCareers makes it much easier to apply for jobs within state government."
"The state has to compete to recruit great public servants and that starts with the recruiting process," State of Missouri Chief Operating Officer Drew Erdmann said. "MoCareers is light-years ahead of where we started both for the job applicant and for the state government hiring managers. MoCareers is mobile friendly, gives applicants easy access to job openings across the state and showcases the State of Missouri as a great employer."
The origins of the project go back to the summer of 2018 when the passage of Merit Reform enabled departments to develop common recruiting approaches as never before.
The new system combined more than 50 different application practices, some of which were still paper-based into a single, consolidated, customer-friendly portal.
The new MoCareers is designed to improve the candidate experience, enhance the state governments brand as an employer of choice and facilitate better reporting and hiring decisions.
The shared approach is more cost effective than each department investing in its own approach.
"The labor market requires a new approach for our hiring process," Office of Administration Commissioner Sarah Steelman said. "MoCareers is already proving itself to be more user-friendly for job candidates. In the past, talented candidates might overlook a position because they could not easily search for and find an opening. Or they might become frustrated by completing the same paperwork multiple times for different positions. MoCareers cuts through all that by allowing applicants to apply for more than one position at the same time."
Dawn Sweazea, the new director of Talent Acquisition for the State of Missouri, will focus on improving recruitment efforts across all departments.
"We are so excited to launch the new MoCareers," Sweazea said. "The new platform offers a great, user-friendly experience for jobs. They can search and apply for jobs across all departments quickly and easily for the first time."
The new MoCareers website officially launched on Jan. 6.
For more information on how to apply, visit mocareers.mo.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.