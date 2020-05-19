JEFFERSON CITY – In honor of Missouri’s 2020 graduating seniors, Gov. Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson will illuminate the Missouri Governor’s Mansion on Wednesday, May 20.
“As grandparents to a graduating high school senior, we understand the heartbreak many seniors are going through. While this time may not be what you envisioned, there is still much to be celebrated,” the Parsons said in a joint statement. “We are cheering for each and every one of you, and we want to recognize and celebrate your accomplishments by lighting up the People’s House for the first time in its history. Congratulations class of 2020”
Starting at 8:20 p.m. (20:20 military time) on Wednesday night, the Governor’s Mansion will be lit for the first time in Missouri history for 20 minutes and 20 seconds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.