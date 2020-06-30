JEFFERSON CITY – Gov. Mike Parson signed the FY21 budget bills on Tuesday, June 30, passed by the General Assembly.
The total state budget is approximately $35.3 billion, including $10 billion in general revenue.
“Every year, the General Assembly is committed to protecting Missouri taxpayers' hard earned money with a fiscally responsible budget,” Parson said. “Although this legislative session looked very different due to COVID-19, we appreciate the General Assembly for pushing through these difficult circumstances and creating the Fiscal Year 2021 budget.”
Since taking office, Parson said Missouri’s economy and financial health have been of utmost importance.
Last year, the state budget left $100 million on the bottom line in order to respond to any unexpected revenue declines.
Parson also proposed to do the same for next year, ensuring another year of responsible state budgeting and savings.
However, COVID-19 severely impacted Missouri’s anticipated economic growth, and the state is now experiencing significant revenue declines.
To ensure Missouri is prepared to deal with the economic impacts of COVID-19 going forward, Parson issued vetoes for 17 items totaling nearly $11 million.
Parson also announced more than $448 million in budget withholds.
These restrictions include nearly 150 items across state government.
“COVID-19 is unlike anything we have ever experienced before,” Parson said. “As difficult as these decisions are, we are experiencing an unprecedented economic downturn, which means we are having to make unprecedented adjustments in our budget.”
Despite these challenges, Parson’s administration states it is hopeful that the economy will recover quickly, which may allow for the release of some withholds later in the year.
Parson said the state also anticipates opportunities in the coming weeks to help offset shortfalls.
