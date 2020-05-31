JEFFERSON CITY – Gov. Mike Parson, on Saturday, May 30, signed Executive Order 20-11 to declare that a state of emergency exists in Missouri due to civil unrest.
Parson states the Missouri National Guard and the Missouri Highway Patrol stand ready to support local authorities.
“We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of George Floyd. We are also saddened by the acts of violence that have transpired across our nation and state in response to this event. At this time, we are taking a proactive approach to protect Missouri and its people,” Parson said.
Parson states citizens have the right to peacefully assemble and protest, and that the State of Missouri is committed to protecting the lawful exercise of these rights.
Despite the many peaceful assemblies, Parson states there are other events occurring throughout Missouri that have created conditions of distress and hazards to the safety, welfare and property of residents and visitors in our communities that are beyond the capacities of local authorities.
“Violence and destruction are not the answers,” Parson said. “I support those who are calling for justice and peace. However, a small element has seized on these peaceful demonstrations to commit violent acts that endanger the lives of citizens and bring destruction to our communities. This violence not only threatens public safety and destroys economic opportunity; it drowns out the voices of the peaceful demonstrators calling for justice and working to improve our nation.”
This executive order calls the adjutant general of the State of Missouri, or his designee, to forthwith call and order into active service such portions of the National Guard as he deems necessary to aid the executive officials of Missouri to protect life and property.
It is further ordered and directed that the adjutant general or his designee, and through him, the commanding officer of any unit or other organization of the National Guard, to take such action and employ such equipment as may be necessary in support of civilian authorities and provide such assistance as may be authorized and directed by Parson.
