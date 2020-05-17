JEFFERSON CITY – Gov. Mike Parson ordered U.S. and Missouri flags be flown at half-staff Monday, May 18, at all government buildings in Jackson County and at fire houses across the state in honor of Independence Fire Department firefighter/Hazardous Material Technician David F. Jameson Jr.
Parson also ordered U.S. and Missouri flags be flown at half-staff at the Fire Fighters Memorial of Missouri in Kingdom City.
On May 7, Jameson was among the firefighters who responded to a reported house fire.
He experienced shortness of breath and was later found to be unresponsive. His colleagues tried to revive him, but he died.
Jameson's death was in the line of duty.
“Firefighter David Jameson devoted his life to public service and risking his own safety in order to save lives and protect others,” Parson said. “During his long career with the Independence Fire Department, he earned many letters of commendation for heroism and service to others. The outpouring of support following his passing demonstrates the positive difference a public servant can make in their community.”
Parson states Jameson faithfully and honorably served as a member of the Independence Fire Department for more than 23 years.
He was 52 years old and the father of nine children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.