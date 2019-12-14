KANSAS CITY — Kansas City's new airport will include bathrooms designed to be inclusive for many situations, including two all-gender bathrooms.
Justin Meyer, deputy director of the city's aviation department, told a City Council committee Dec. 11 the terminal's 10 bathrooms also will include changing rooms, rooms for nursing mothers, larger stalls to accommodate luggage and diaper-changing stations in both men's and women's restrooms, The Kansas City Star reported.
Meyer said the all-gender bathrooms will not only accommodate transgender travelers but also families with children of opposite genders or those with an elderly parent of the opposite gender.
The all-gender bathrooms will replace urinals with more stalls with higher partitions for more privacy.
No one raised objections to the plans at the committee meeting.
Kansas City currently is demolishing its three-terminal airport, with the new single-terminal facility expected to open in 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.