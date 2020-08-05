Missouri Amendment 2, the Medicaid Expansion Initiative, was passed following the results of the Primary Election Tuesday, Aug. 4.
53.3% of Missouri voters chose 'yes' to the Amendment 2 ballot initiative while 46.7% chose 'no.'
Of the 1,263,776 total votes cast, 672,967 votes were in favor of the initiative while 590,809 were not.
In Johnson County, 58.34% of voters (4,983) voted 'no' on Amendment 2 while 41.66% of voters (3,559) voted 'yes.'
With Missouri passing the ballot measure, the Missouri Constitution will be amended to adopt Medicaid Expansion for persons 19 to 64 years old with an income level at or below 133% of the federal poverty level, as set forth in the Affordable Care Act.
Medicaid eligibility is currently set forth in state statute, but this amendment adds Section 36(c) to Article IV of the Missouri Constitution, detailing the Medicaid expansion.
The amendment prohibits placing greater or additional burdens on eligibility or enrollment standards, methodologies or practices on persons covered under Medicaid Expansion than on any other population eligible for Medicaid.
The amendment requires state agencies to take all actions necessary to maximize federal financial participation in funding medical assistance under Medicaid expansion.
Federal law requires states to fund a portion of the program in order to receive federal funding (state match).
This amendment does not provide new state funding or specify existing funding sources for the required state match.
The Missouri Secretary of State's office stated this measure has no direct impact on taxes.
The amendment will go into effect July 1, 2021.
Prior to the passing of Amendment 2, the following populations were eligible for Medicaid:
- 65 years of age or older
- Blind or disabled
- Adults with dependent children with a household income at or below 22% of the federal poverty level
- Infants under the age of one in a household with an income at or below 196% of the federal poverty level
- Children between the ages of one to 18 in a household with an income at or below 150% of the federal poverty level
- Pregnant women with a household income at or below 196% of the federal poverty level
