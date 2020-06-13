JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri State Parks invites the public to attend a Learn2 Paddle kayaking program this summer.
This program is for those who want to experience kayaking but are not sure where to start and for those who want to get out on the water but don't own a kayak.
This summer, parks staff will offer free two-hour kayaking instruction sessions at select Missouri state parks.
Locations include Current River State Park, Wakonda State Park, Ha Ha Tonka State Park, Pomme de Terre State Park, Finger Lakes State Park, Crowder State Park, Table Rock State Park, Knob Noster State Park, St. Joe State Park and Stockton State Park.
Missouri State Parks supplies the equipment and the expertise.
Missouri State Parks will provide kayaks, paddles and instructors.
Participants are encouraged to bring life jacket due to ongoing public health concerns.
However, there will be life jackets provided for those who need to borrow one to participate.
Visitors are strongly encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines, come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, and stay home if sick.
For a list of participating state parks, registration dates and instruction dates, visit mostateparks.com/learn2paddle.
Participants must be at least 10 years of age.
Children 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
The classes are free, but registration is required.
Visit mostateparks.com/learn2paddle to register.
When on the registration website, participants will need to enter "Learn2" in the Search Text box.
The classes currently open for registration will pop up.
All slots will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information about Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com.
