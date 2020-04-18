JEFFERSON CITY — In response to the extension of the statewide Stay Home Missouri Order, Missouri State Parks is extending temporary closures of campgrounds, park-run lodging, offices and visitor centers and extending the suspension of special events and programming through May 3.
This suspension includes Missouri State Parks special events, including both on- and off-site programming, third-party events, group reservations and guided tours.
Missouri State Park visitor centers, offices, campgrounds and lodging will remain closed through May 3.
Most state parks and state historic sites will remain open for day-use, with the exception of temporary closures at five state parks to address overcrowding and concerns regarding public safety.
State park temporary closures through May 3 include the following:
- The temporary closure of Castlewood State Park
- The temporary closure of Elephant Rocks State Park
- The temporary closure of Watkins Woolen Mill State Historic Site and Park
- The temporary closure of Weston Bend State Park
- The temporary closure of the off-road vehicle riding area at St. Joe State Park
Gates to individual parking lots may close at all state parks when the lot is near capacity.
For questions regarding state park or historic site campground or park-run lodging, call the Reservation Call Center at 1-877-422-6766.
The call center is open daily 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.