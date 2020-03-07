Missouri has first ‘presumptive positive’ coronavirus case

On Saturday, March 7, Missouri reported its first "presumptive positive" case of COVID-19 in St. Louis County.
"We know these viruses are easily transmitted. That means, as we've been saying consistently, wash your hands with soap and water," said St. Louis County Executive Sam Page during a press conference with Gov. Mike Parson Saturday in Clayton.
Last week, the state Department of Health and Senior Services reported about 100 people have been self-monitoring for the virus and about 80 people in Missouri have been evaluated by epidemiologists. No positive cases have been reported in the Kansas City Metro area or Johnson County, Missouri.
Parson and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Randall Williams said the best protection from infection and spreading the virus is frequent hand washing with soap and water. Health officials also want people to avoid touching their eyes and nose with unwashed hands.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and shortness of breath. While the disease causes mild respiratory symptoms in the majority of patients, some cases are severe and lethal.
Those experiencing potential coronavirus symptoms should call their health provider, said Williams. However, those with symptoms may not be able to get a coronavirus test. Currently, state health officials only are testing people who had contact with someone who tested positive, who traveled to countries affected by the virus or who have severe unexplained symptoms.
"The reality is there are constraints around testing for this virus. The United States is not at a point where we can provide testing to the general public and it is currently reserved for people who are symptomatic," said Page in Saturday's press conference.
The comment is in opposition to a comment made previously by Vice President Mike Pence, who said everyone that wants to be tested in the U.S. can be.
"It is not useful on people who are not symptomatic," said Page.
More details on the world coronavirus outbreak and its local impact will be published as details become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.