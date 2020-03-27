JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson has signed Executive Order 20-06 to begin mobilizing the Missouri National Guard to assist in the state's COVID-19 response efforts.
This will increase the amount of coordination among state government partners in combating the spread of COVID-19.
"The COVID-19 crisis is constantly developing and changing, but we are taking steps each and every day to slow the spread and protect public health and safety," Parson said. "Mobilizing the National Guard will help us provide more immediate resources to our citizens and enhance Missouri's ability to overcome this global pandemic."
Parson stated he made the decision to mobilize the National Guard after conferring with his state emergency management team, including officials from the Missouri Department of Public Safety, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the State Emergency Management Agency.
Missouri's healthcare system is receiving extensive real-time or near-real-time information and guiding data-driven priorities and decisions.
Engagement with stakeholders like the National Guard will help define priorities and coordinate from the planning stage to implementation.
Adjutant Gen. Levon Cumpton said the National Guard is providing specialized health and safety training to all personnel that are being mobilized in addition to guidance that all soldiers, airmen and civilians have already received from the Department of Defense and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"The National Guard is ready and poised to assist local and state civilian authorities in response to COVID-19," Cumpton said. "The Guard has flexibility in utilizing resources and deploying them around the state where they are most appropriate."
On March 13, Parson declared a state of emergency in Missouri and directed the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan to be activated.
Several measures have already been taken to respond to the increased health threat posed by COVID-19, including the signing of Executive Order 20-04 to ease regulatory burdens that interfere with Missouri's response efforts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.