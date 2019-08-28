Gov. Mike Parson has appointed Dave Doering, chief examiner of the Missouri Division of Finance, as the acting commissioner of finance.
Doering has been responsible for overseeing the regulation of state chartered banks, trust companies, savings and loans.
He started with the division in 1989 and served as a field examiner in the Central Missouri and St. Louis field offices prior to coming to the Jefferson City office as a review examiner in 2001.
He graduated from the University of Missouri in 1987 and worked in several banks in St. Louis and Columbia before joining the division.
“I am always happy to step up and serve the Division in any way I can,” Doering said. “The work we do for the people of Missouri is important, and I’ll do everything I can to ensure we continue to do that work well.”
Doering takes over for Commissioner Lee Keith who resigned in order to pursue another opportunity in the private sector.
“The Division of Finance is in great hands,” Chlora Lindley-Myers, director of the Department of Insurance, Financial Institutions and Professional Registration, said. “Dave was a great choice and I have every confidence in his ability to keep the Division moving in the right direction.”
The Missouri Department of Insurance, Financial Institutions and Professional Registration is responsible for consumer protection through the regulation of financial industries and professionals.
The department's seven divisions work to enforce state regulations both efficiently and effectively while encouraging a competitive environment for industries and professions to ensure consumers have access to quality products.
