COLUMBIA — The United States Department of Agriculture is investing $81,613,000 to build and improve critical electric infrastructure, benefiting more than 965,000 rural residents and commercial customers in Missouri, Iowa and Oklahoma.
“Modern and reliable electric infrastructure has been a cornerstone to rural prosperity since the Rural Electrification Act of 1936,” USDA Rural Development State Director for Missouri Jeff Case said. “And for more than 80 years, USDA has partnered with electric cooperatives, like West Central, Southwest and Associated, to ensure their systems have the modern infrastructure necessary to provide affordable, reliable electricity to their members. Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA has been working tirelessly to be a strong partner to rural Missouri in building stronger and healthier communities, because we know when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”
West Central Electric Cooperative, headquartered in Higginsville, will use a $12 million loan to connect more than 1,000 consumers and build and improve 98 miles of line. This loan includes $1,971,600 in smart grid infrastructure which uses digital communications technology to detect and react to local changes in electricity usage. West Central serves more than 14,000 members over 2,576 miles of line in Lafayette, Johnson, Jackson, Cass and Pettis counties in north central Missouri.
Southwest Electric Cooperative, headquartered in Bolivar, will use a $17,613,000 loan to connect more than 1,000 consumers and build 33 miles of line. Southwest serves more than 41,000 members over 5,475 miles of line in 11 counties in southwest and south-central Missouri.
Associated Electric Cooperative, headquartered in Springfield, will use a $52 million loan to finance a variety of generation system improvement projects. The cooperative provides wholesale power to its six generation and transmission members, who provide wholesale power to 51 distribution-member cooperatives serving 910,000 customers in Missouri, southeastern Iowa, and northeastern Oklahoma.
The funding was made possible through the Electric Loan Program.
USDA invested $6.3 billion in the Electric Loan Program in FY 2020, up from $5.8 billion in 2019. USDA made loans to 119 utilities in 34 states across the country during FY 2020, which ended on Sept. 30. Those figures build upon the $3.7 billion invested in 2018.
