JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Economic Development announced that it will receive $13.6 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds from the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) to support Missouri’s COVID-19 response efforts.
“We are fortunate to have the support of the federal government during this challenging time for our state,” Gov. Mike Parson said. “The rapid response from HUD will greatly aid us in our efforts to provide assistance to Missourians while we fight this pandemic together.”
The MDED stated it will award the funds to projects such as repurposing buildings into patient treatment centers, providing critical supplies such as ventilators and personal protective equipment, supporting businesses that manufacture medical supplies and training health care workers for the frontlines of COVID-19 response.
“We greatly appreciate this timely allocation from HUD,” Rob Dixon, director of the MDED, said. “These funds will go a long way in bringing relief as we continue to work to fight COVID-19.”
The CDBG funds are part of more than $57.7 million of HUD grants allocated to the state and individual communities.
In addition to CDBG, the grants also include $19 million for the Emergency Solutions Grant program and $720,000 for the Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS program.
The state’s $13.6 million CDBG allocation will be allocated to non-entitlement areas across the state, which include incorporated municipalities under 50,000 and counties under 200,000 in population.
For more information on the statewide response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit ded.mo.gov/coronavirus.
